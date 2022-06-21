Paul Walker will receive a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

A decade after his death, Paul Walker will have his star in the Hollywood walk of fame. The actor who played Brian O’Conner in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, he will be one of three artists to receive this posthumous tribute in 2023.

According to the official website of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, this type of star is only awarded to one person each year. However, the organizers made an exception and decided to award the prize to the actress Juanita Moore and the singer Jenni Rivera.

“The panel carefully selected these talented individuals and we can’t wait to celebrate them as they become a part of Hollywood history by presenting their star on the world’s most famous catwalk,” said the president of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. .

Paul Walker joins his fellow franchise members who already have a star on the Walk of Fame like Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Kurt Russell and Charlize Theron. Meanwhile, Uma Thurman, Vince Vaughn, Jon Favreau and Ellen Pompeo will also receive their stars over the course of the next year.

THE REACTION OF HIS DAUGHTER AND VIN DIESEL



The news announcement was celebrated by the followers of the action saga, who made their impressions known on social networks. However, the reaction that stood out the most was that of Meadow Rain Walker, daughter of the late actor, who shared a photo of her father through her official Instagram account.

“Hollywood Walk of Fame 2023! Congratulations Dad! I know the young you would never believe it, I also know you’re looking down with your infectious smile feeling embarrassed and grateful,” Meadow’s message read. “You earned this, you deserve it and more. I love you!” added the young influencer.

For his part, Vin Diesel, a friend and colleague of the late actor, joined the celebrations by commenting on Meadow’s post. “I can’t tell you how much this means. No, I’m actually going to do it at our next family dinner. I’m crying,” said the Fast and Furious star.

PAUL WALKER

Paul Walker He passed away in 2013 in a fatal traffic accident when he was only 40 years old. His daughter meadowwho had just turned 15 at the time, has kept the memory of his father alive by creating the Paul Walker Foundation.

In August 2018, the documentary “I am Paul Walker” was released, which narrates the unknown passages of the personal life and career of the protagonist of the “Fast and Furious” saga.

The testimonies of family and friends come together to discover the personality of the actor, who died in 2013. The aim was to reveal the motivations of Paul Walker, his customs and hobbies, emphasizing his passion for speed and extreme sports.

