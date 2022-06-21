Official: Kim Kardashian is declared legally single

kim kardashian every time is closer to finalizing his divorce with Kanye West.

This Wednesday, March 2, A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge declared Kim Kardashian legally single. which means that the socialite You can now drop your ex-husband’s last name and go from “Kardashian-West” to just “Kardashian.”

Kim joined the audience via Zoom video call. where he took the opportunity to issue an emotional speech. As reported TMZ, Kim asked the jury to keep the details private.

The divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is still going on

Although Kim Kardashian is now legally single, Doesn’t mean she’s already divorced from Kanye West. The action is only for you the leader of the Kardashian clan – Jenner can drop her last name while the legal process continues.

As Kim herself put it, this will help Kanye accept that his marriage is over.

“It will help Kanye accept that our marital relationship is over. since I can move and take a better path, which in its path will help us to be able to raise our children in a peaceful way” the model stated.

Kanye has refused to accept the end of his marriage. The rapper ended his relationship with actress Julia Fox in early February and tried to win Kardashian back by sending a large van full of roses to her home on Valentine’s Dayeven when the socialite has months dating comedian Saturday night LivePete Davidson.

Currently, West is in a relationship with Chaney Jones who, curiously, has a strong physical resemblance to Kim.

