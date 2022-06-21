No, Justin Bieber did not say: “the vaccine ruined my life”

On June 20, 2022, a post was published on Facebook stating that Canadian singer Justin Bieber allegedly declared “The vaccine has ruined my life”. The post also reads: “Justin Bieber now admits he regretted having the covid-19 vaccine, saying he left him with permanent paralysis on his face.” In the post there is also a link to the source of the alleged news: an article published on 11 June 2022 by the site Vancouvertimes.org.

It is a satirical content presented without the context necessary for its understanding, which conveys false news. Let’s go in order.

On June 10, Justin Bieber posted a video on his Instagram profile in which he communicated that he had Ramsay Hunt syndrome, explaining that it was caused by a virus. Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a rare neurological disorder characterized by paralysis of the facial nerve and a rash affecting the ear or mouth. The syndrome is caused by the varicella zoster virus (Vzv), the same virus that causes chickenpox in children and shingles in adults: in this case, the previously inactive varicella-zoster virus reactivates and attacks the facial nerve.

The next day, June 11, 2022, Vancouvertimes.org has published the article that reports the alleged news in the Facebook post we are analyzing. However, this is a made-up piece of news: Justin Bieber has never released such a statement.

Vancouvertimes.org on her website she describes herself as “the most trusted source of satire on the west coast”, engaged in writing humorous articles that “strike conservatives.” Previously we had already dealt with another content of Vancouvertimes.org become a case of disinformation.

Finally, we would like to point out that, as explained by several experts to the American colleagues of PolitiFactrare cases have been documented of people developing Ramsay Hunt syndrome after Covid vaccination, but no causal link has been established to date.

