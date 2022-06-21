Nicole Kidman and her series that everyone is talking about, ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

Nicole Kidman he grabs headlines again with his latest project Nine Perfect Strangers, the new miniseries available on Amazon Prime Video. The Australian actress trusts the director and screenwriter David E. Kelley again after working together on two of the most successful series in recent times The Undoing Y Big Little Lies. The Oscar-winning actress The hours this time he gets into the skin of the disturbed and disturbing character of Masha, a Russian director and spiritual guide of a wellness center where a group of people decide to go to take a break in their lives, rest and heal body and soul. Although in appearance everything turns out to be idyllic, throughout the eight chapters her nine guests will verify that the methods they use in that place are not what they expected and they will begin to doubt their permanence in the center.

-Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, in talks to be husband and wife in fiction

SEE GALLERY

SEE GALLERY

This psychological thriller takes place in Northern California, but was actually filmed during the pandemic in Byron Bay, Australia. A heavenly place in the state of New South Wales to which the interpreter of Moulin Rouge She usually goes with her husband, the musician Keith Urban, and her daughters, Sunday and Faith, and which has been transformed into a sinister place run by the Russian Masha.

-The new look of Nicole Kidman that has baffled her fans

-Bella Cruise and Nicole Kidman, the signs that suggest a rapprochement between mother and daughter

One of the filming locations was Soma, a real spa and yoga center in the middle of a lush tropical forest just ten minutes from the heart of Byron Bay, which has also served as the setting for Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky’s husband, and his fitness app. The second location is Blood Mondaya sustainable timber plantation owned by mining executive-turned-glass artist Andy Plummer and his wife, Deirdre, with four sheds, a private residence, and different spaces that fit seamlessly into the desired architectural and design line.

SEE GALLERY

SEE GALLERY

a stellar cast

This eight-part miniseries has become quite a claim thanks to its stellar cast. In addition to Nicole, Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Luke Evans, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, Melvin Gregg, Samara Weaving, and Asher Keddie They give life to a whole range of characters with a strong emotional charge behind them that we will discover week after week, in addition to the hidden life of Masha, the Russian woman who hides a large part of her past. On August 20, the first three episodes of the series premiered and a new chapter will be released every Friday, whose long-awaited end will arrive on September 24. Do not miss the intrigue series that everyone is talking about, based on the book written by Liane Moriarty, also author of Big Little Lies.

–The series prepare for the ‘back to school’: 10 premieres that you cannot miss in September







