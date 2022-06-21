Neymar Jr., the private jet of the Paris Saint-Germain striker forced to an emergency landing: it was headed for Brazil
The challenges and commitments of the season are over, but it can happen that the holidays of the players are compromised by some inconvenience. It is the case of Neyman Jr.whose private jetaccording to the British tabloid The Sunwas forced to a landing from emergency after leaving the Barbados with destination Brazil. However, the presence of the Brazilian attacker inside the aircraft is not certain. A few hours before the plane landed, the champion of the Paris Saint-Germain had posted several Instagram stories. In the first of her, she appears in the company of her sister Raffaella in front of the jet. The second, however, portrays him inside the airplane, while she flies over You love me. There, the player spent two days in the company of his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi and the American basketball team Golden State Warriorswith whom he celebrated the NBA victory.
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it:
let’s carry on together
the battles we believe in!
Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights, accessible to all.
But also being an active part of a community and doing your part with ideas, testimonials and participation.
Thank you
Support us now
Previous article
Aurelio De Laurentiis investigated for false accounting: Osimhen’s passage from Lille to Napoli is in the sights of the Prosecutor