Neymar and the return of Cristiano Ronaldo: the double, sensational Juventus track

The return of Christian Ronaldo…together with Neymar. This would be the sensational market operation proposed to Juventus hypothesized by Luca Momblano for Juventibus. O’Ney it would have been proposed to the bianconeri by the new manager of the Parisian club, Luis Campos. On the plate even the possibility of transferring the Brazilian on loan to Juventus also contributing to the engagement of the attacker. Not only: Jorge Mendes he would also have contacted the Juventus leaders to propose the return of Christian Ronaldowho, mindful of the Turin period, would be willing to return to Juventus, also to compete in the Champions League, obviously also reviewing his salary downwards to facilitate the operation. It would be an incredible hypothesis. To date, however, the Juventus market is aimed at reinforcing the offensive department, but it seems that the hottest incoming negotiations are those for another player leaving PSG, the Argentine. Angel Of Mariaand on the Serbian Eintracht Filip Kostic.