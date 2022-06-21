With an impressive versatility of genres that demonstrate her status as a leading artist on the international music scene, the talented Argentine songwriter, singer, and rapper NATHY PELUSO announced his long-awaited first show of his own in Buenos Aires, presenting his successful tour “Clambre Tour 2022”. It will be next November 18 at the Movistar Arena.

Her “Clamp Tour 2022” tour that took her to stages in Mexico, the United States, France, Spain, Colombia, Colombia, Chile and Uruguay finally arrives in his native country Argentina and the news is already all the rage.

Nathy Peluso in Argentina: All the details of the long-awaited presentation

Nathy Peluso has been nominated in 6 categories at the Latin Grammys, winning in 2021 the award for ‘Best Alternative Album’ for ‘Clamp’, which exceeded 145 million views, and which was added with her first Grammy Award nomination for ‘Best Latin Rock/Alternative Album’, affirming his status as an artist who crosses borders. Her merit lies in her exceptional work and talent, having great successes such as her collaboration with C. Tangana in ‘Ateo’; and her female empowerment anthem “MAFIOSA”. She also posted one of the most viral BZRP sessions, issue #36, which amassed fans around the world, including several pioneering contemporaries like Cardi B, Megan the Stallion, and J Balvin.

Her audacious directorial debut and an ode to Camilo Sesto’s unforgettable 1978 hit was ‘LIVING ASÍ IS MORIR DE AMOR’, a hit that continues to gain plays on all platforms like each of the creations that Nathy Peluso shares with her audience. The latest single from her channel, ‘Emergencia’, is a collaboration with Horizon Forbidden West, the popular PlayStation video game. Nathy Peluso offers us her most electronic side, which makes her audience jump at each show. Together with Trueno, Nathy released ‘Argentina’ in May of this year, a contemporary hymn to our country with inspiring and profound lyrics. In it, the artist offers us a look at her connection with Argentina and her experience as an immigrant. On her debut album ‘Clambre’, Nathy Peluso explores sharp hip hop, stylish retro R&B and even a modern take on old school salsa.

He thrives on character creation and easily code-switches between styles, genres, and languages. Visceral and vulnerable, sexy but non-conformist, on stage and online. Nathy’s passion and unique sensitivity are admired around the world. The fan-favorite “Delito” has amassed over 85 million views (reaching 19 million plus views on Cardi B’s Instagram). Peluso launched an official live performance on Stephen Colbert’s #PlayAtHome series. ‘Clambre’ was reviewed worldwide, by international media such as The New York Times. The Guardian, The FADER and CLASH.

The pre-sale of tickets began this Tuesday, June 21 at 12 noon with Banco Santander, while the general sale will begin on Wednesday, June 22 at 12 noon with all means of payment through www.movistararena.com.ar.