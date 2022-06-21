movies, photos, biography, upcoming projects

Don’t look up, look at Meryl Streep. It has been the writer Karen Blixen in Africa, Margaret Thatcher, her friend and screenwriter Nora Ephron, Julia Child long before the cook had a television series and herself in fiction, Meryl Streep. She is simply the lady of the biopic. Or the cinema, since we are. With 21 Oscar nominations, Meryl Streep is the actress who has been nominated for the Academy Awards the most times and belongs to the select group of only six actors who have won three Oscars. Among the actresses, only Katherine Hepburn with her four Oscars surpasses her and only Frances McDormand can put three Oscars next to hers.

He has also opted for the Golden Globes, 31 times!, another historical record, of which he has won eight; She has been the youngest actress to be honored by the American Film Institute and has received the National Medal of Arts from Barak Obama… Among many other awards. Anyway, it’s Meryl Streep, living history of the seventh art and 73 years ago today.

And it is that Mary Louise Streep -as her parents called her on June 22, 1949 when a star fell from the sky- entered the cinema I don’t know if she was dressed in Prada but she was stomping. Before that she wanted to be a singer, but the cinema would compensate her for her change of vocation by letting her voice shine in ‘Mamma Mia!’ (2008)one of the best musical movies in history.

He made his debut on the small screen and on the big screen at the age of 28 with Deadly game Y Julia, both from 1977, and since then he would pay equal attention to the cinema and to star in some of the best current television series, such as ‘Big Little Lies’. Before that, the actress had already been nominated for two Tony Awards in the 5 years she was doing theater. It would take years for her to return to the stage, until 2002, but she would do so with ‘The Seagull’ by Chekhov and directed by Mike Nichols, one of the great directors and most loyal collaborators of her career. At that time she had already become a star.

Just a year after his film debut, Streep accepted a supporting role in Michael Cimino’s ‘The Huntsman’. It was not to show off, but for love. Her partner at the time, John Cazale, had bone cancer and she wanted to work with him. The film was her first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. And it had only been a year since she had landed in Hollywood. That same year she received the first major award of her career, an Emmy for the miniseries ‘Holocaust’.



The following year he would win, this time yes, the Oscar came into his hands for Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) and would appear in Manhattan, Woody Allen. It was then, after the death of John Cazale, that Meryl Streep married the sculptor Don Gummer with whom she has had four children, two of them actors and a musician.

The rest is movie history. Some of the best 80’s movies and titles directed by Sydney Pollack, Micke Nichols, Clint Eastwood, Jonathan Demme, Steven Spielberg, Steven Soderbergh and so on up to Greta Gerwig and Adam McKay.

His ability to imitate any accent has allowed him to make some of the best biopics in history, whether speaking English with a Danish accent, the convoluted British of ‘The French Lieutenant’s Woman’ (1981) or the authoritative diction of ‘The Lady of iron’ (2011) which earned him his third Oscar. Every time Streep plays a real woman, that transformation is worthy of an Academy nomination.

As well as real women of all walks of life, they have been strong and frail women, battered by life and burdened by an ordinary existence like that of ‘Silkwood’. A) Yes, with ‘Sophie’s Decision’ she would win another Oscar, the first for Best Actressalthough we may remember her more for her romantic heroines, the protagonist of ‘Out of Africa’ (1985) and ‘The Bridges of Madison County’ (1994), perhaps the most beautiful and saddest story of her career.

And yet, in addition to starring in dramas like ‘The Hours’, Meryl Streep also knows how to laugh at herself. She has worked with Jim Carrey in ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events by Lemony Snicket’ (2004) and she has played herself for the Farrellys in ‘Stuck on You’, she has lent her voice in ‘Antz. Ant’ and She has had the best time playing a Trumpist president for Adam McKay in ‘Don’t Look Up’.

His next project is a supporting role in another television series, ‘Extrapolations,’ a dramatic comedy from Steven Soderbergh’s screenwriter and also director, Scott Z. Burns.. A choral story -which will also feature Eiza González, Tobey Maguire and Marion Cotillard- about how the coming changes on our planet will affect love, faith, work and family. All for not looking up.

We celebrate Meryl Streep’s birthday by reviewing the best moments of his life and work. Congratulations teacher!