The summer season is packed with movies. And it is that the seventh art will flood the mallorca billboard of powerful and very varied premieres. Films for all types of audiences and for all tastes: drama, animation, horror, adventure and, also, for the little ones to enjoy. Despite the heat, the cinema is another of the best plans to enjoy the summer and relax after long days at the beach. Here are some of the most outstanding proposals.

On June 24, the film that explores the life and music of Elvis Presley, through the prism of his complicated relationship with Colonel Tom Parker -played by Tom Hanks-, his enigmatic manager. The film directed by Baz Luhrmandelves into the complex dynamic that existed between the singer and the colonel spanning more than 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the cultural revolution and loss of innocence in the United States. Joined.

Also on June 24 it hits the screens black phonea horror movie Directed by Scott Derrickson. In a Colorado town in the 1970s, a masked man kidnaps Finney Shaw, a shy and intelligent 13-year-old boy, and locks him in a soundproof basement where his screams are useless. When a broken and offline phone starts ringing, Finney discovers that through it he can hear the voices of the previous victims, who are determined to prevent Finney from ending up just like them.

The animation series lands in theaters July 1. It’s the ’70s, and Gru is growing up in a suburb, in the midst of the boom in bouffant hairstyles and bell-bottoms. As a die-hard fan of a famous super villain group,’the wild six‘, Gru devises a plan to prove to them that he is evil enough to work with them. Luckily, he has the help of his loyal fans, the minions, always ready to sow chaos. Together, Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto – a new Minion with braces on his teeth and desperate to feel accepted – will unleash their potential to build with Gru his first lair, experiment with his first weapons and carry out his first missions. Sequel to The minions (2015).

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman star again the characters of this saga of Marvelwhich hits theaters on July 8. The God of thunder (Hemsworth) embarks on a journey unlike anything he has faced so far: a search for inner peace. Thor’s retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, who seeks the extinction of the gods. The protagonists embark on a cosmic adventure in which they will have to discover the mystery of the revenge of the Butcher of Gods and stop him before it’s too late.