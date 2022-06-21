Love and Thunder with the renewed Chris Hemsworth and the armor of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman)

MADRID, June 21. (CultureLeisure) –

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released next July 8. And while the date approaches, the promotional machinery of Marvel Studios continues to work at full capacity. releasing more and more material. Now new images of the Taika Waititi film arrive that show a ‘renewed’ Thor in meditation mode and the imposing appearance that will wear the Jane Foster Natalie Portman as the new Goddess of Thunder.

What MCU fans will already knowthe mighty hammer Mjolnir is an enchanted weapon that, by the grace of Odin, only he who is worthy can wield it and will possess the power of Thor. A power that, as could be seen in the preview of the film, will now wield Jane Fostercurrent owner of the mighty hammer.

Now, it has been Total Film magazine which, on the occasion of its next issue in July, has shared three spectacular images exclusive to the fourth installment of the franchise starring Hemsworth and, now also, by Portman.

The first one is, without a doubt, the one that attracts the most attention. And also the one that arouses the most interest, since it shows almost completely the armor that Portman will wear like the new Thor. As can be seen, in addition to seeing the gauntlets, his bright breastplate and splendorous cloakholds in his hands the mjolnirthe fabulous hammer that accompanied the God of Thunder in so many battles.

The image also shows Foster with a serious and worried facesomething that is not surprising considering that the new cinematographic installment of the franchise will be the debut of a formidable new enemy: Gorrthe Butcher of the Gods who will be played by Christian Bale.

The second of the frames shows two old acquaintances of the son of Odinsince in it appear the Peter Quill by Chris Pratt and the Mantis of Pom Klemetieff, having a conversation with Thor in what appears to be Valhalla, the Viking paradise of warriors fallen in battle.





Finally, the third of the images shows the asgardian god embodied by Hemsworth, with a new look, but just as dazzling as in previous installments. So with his long golden hairdressed in a tank top and jeans, Thor appears taking a breather while enjoying a drink inside what appears to be the ship of his fellow adventurers, the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The new installment of the franchise It is inspired by Marvel’s 2014 comic Thor: Goddess of Thunder by writer Jason Aaron and illustrator Russell Dauterman. A stage in which Odin’s son was deemed unworthy to wield Mjolnir, giving way to Jane Foster as the new Hammer Bearer and thus of Thor’s powers.

In addition to those already mentioned Portman, Hemsworth, Pratt, Klemetieff and BaleThor: Love and Thunder, also stars Tessa Thompson (Valkyria), Jamie Alexander (Lady Sif), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Matt Damon (the fake Loki), Melissa McCarthy ( the fake Hela), Sam Neill (fake Odin), Luke Hemsworth (fake Thor), and Russell Crowe (Zeus).