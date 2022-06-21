Love and Thunder will explain the separation of Thor and Jane

We are just weeks away from the premiere of the next Marvel movie, the fourth film of Thor the god of thunder, directed by Taika WattitiThor: Love and Thunder, which will bring back Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), as well as great performances and promises epic moments and cameos within the Marvel franchise.

That is how Chris Hermsworth (Thor), count: “She didn’t leave me, you know. I left her. It was mutual abandonment.”is what Thor says when he talks about his separation off screen with Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) in Thor: Ragnarok, explaining Portman’s absence after roles in 2011’s Thor and 2013’s Thor: The Dark World, as it is eight years, seven months and six days after the breakup, the ex-Thors from Asgard and Jane of Midgard could move old flames in Thor: Love and Thunder.

But this time, Jane returns not as a mere mortal, but as a new version of him, mighty thorwho is wielding Mjolnir, and during a Total Film interview, Hemsworth confirmed Love and Thunder will answer questions about alleged mutual dumping:

“We had a lot of fun exploring that and answering a lot of the unanswered questions from the second movie. [en adelante]when they parted ways. That was left quite open and subject to interpretation, as to: who left whom? What really happened there? Did you keep in touch? What were your feelings about how that all ended? We had good times immersing ourselves in everything.”

Jane’s sudden return, and her newfound possession of Thor’s powers, occurs when the god of thunder, back in the form of a god body, decides to retire after Avengers: Endgame. But when cosmic villain Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) swears the gods to extinction, Thor joins forces with The Mighty Thor, King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and Korg (Taika Waititi) to combat the threat.