Love and Thunder, here is the spectacular IMAX poster for Italian cinemas

It is now very close to 6 July, the day in which it will be available in cinemas all over the world Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth solo cinematic adventure (more or less) for Marvel’s god of thunder. Marvel Italia has today published an evocative and spectacular poster designed exclusively for the rooms of the IMAX circuit.

At the center of the poster there are obviously the two undisputed protagonists of the new story, that is Thor and the unreleased Mighty Thor played by Natalie Portmanwho returns as Jane Foster after a period of absence (she was not present in Thor: Ragnarok and in Endgame footage removed from the montage of Thor: The Dark World). Behind them is Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, while the figure of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods played by Christian Bale emerges threateningly, making his official debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Just Gorr is at the center of the new Thor Love and Thunder trailer released today in streaming. Furthermore, despite their playing time may be small according to Tessa Thompson, the already renamed Asgardians of the Galaxy are inevitably one of the most anticipated elements of the film which will be directed again by Taika Waititi (who also returns as Korg’s voice actor).

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarokwrote and directed Thor: Love and Thunder. She also wrote the script for the film with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. In addition to the aforementioned, the film also includes Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum and Vin Diesel.

The next Marvel Studios film, as already mentioned, will be released in Italian cinemas starting next 6 July. For more content, check out Total Film’s stunning covers for Thor Love & Thunder.