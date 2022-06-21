Love and Thunder. Christian Bale talks about joining the MCU

Christian balewhich will debut as Gorr the Butcher of Gods in Thor: Love and Thunderhas finally spoken about his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and what he thinks about playing the main villain of the film.

When asked what inspired the actor’s version of Gorr beyond the comics, Bale shared that he primarily listened to the film’s director Taika Waititi’s thoughts on the character. The veteran actor went on to say that his Gorr has a slight Nosferatu attitude, admitting that one of the crazy things Waititi wanted to do was a dance involving the villain.

Mainly listening to Taika Waititi’s thoughts on it. Obviously there’s kind of a slight Nosferatu attitude. Taika and I wanted to do a full dance, which we couldn’t do, but we had all this Kate Bush kind of stuff that we worked on. But I think she realized that she would never be allowed to put that in the final movie.

Bale then revealed that the most common thing he used to watch was Aphex Twin’s music video for eat daddy.

I would say the most common thing I was watching was the Aphex Twin video from Come To Daddy. But I don’t even know if that will be in the final movie.

Still, the MCU’s Gorr ended up being different than what Bale originally had in his head. Googling his character, the actor revealed that he was surprised to discover that the villain wears a thong all the time. Concerned that he was not the right man for the job, Bale said Waititi dispelled any notions about it.

One says: ‘I know what he does’. He is right in the name, isn’t he? But I made the mistake of googling it and oh no. In the comics he runs around in a thong all the time. And I thought: ‘They don’t have the right man for that.’ And then Taika quickly dispelled any notions of messing around with it. But I always thought what could he do with this in front of a blue screen: he could throw whatever he wants in there later.

When asked if he had any qualms about taking on another role in a comic book movie after playing Batman in the trilogy The dark knight of Christopher Nolan, Bale quickly dismissed the idea. He also noted that he had to ask what the MCU was when fans pointed out that it is now part of the franchise.

Absolutely not, no. That didn’t even enter my head at all. She would read it and people would say, ‘Oh, look at this. He has entered the MCU’. And I was like, ‘I’ve done what? I haven’t gotten into shit, thank you very much.’ I was like, ‘The MCU?’ I had to ask what that was.



