recently released in Netflix“The Spider’s Head” quickly became a rage among the audience on the platform. With an innovative plot and a great cast, this production managed to impose itself to reach the top 10.

It premiered a few days ago and sweeps Netflix: it lasts 107 minutes and stars Chris Hemsworth

“The Spider’s Head” is starring Chris Hemsworth and it has elements of science fiction mixed with drama, which makes it a different and interesting proposal from Netflix.







“The Spider’s Head”: what this Netflix success is about

The story of “The Spider’s Head” centers on Steve Abnesti, a man whose job is to run a maximum security prison. However, this place differs from other prisons in that it has unique amenities for inmates, as well as a very particular goal.

What happens is that those who end up in that prison are subjected to different experiments using substances never tested before, all in order to see the effects they have on people.





read also

Drafting

“The Head of the Spider”: how long is the film

This film that became a phenomenon of Netflix It lasts only 1 hour 47 minutes, so it becomes quite enjoyable for the general public.

Full cast of “The Head of the Spider”