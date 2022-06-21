La Bomba de Tiempo presents “Dale Rhythm” at the Konex

With a musical closure shared between the participants and the band, the proposal aimed at children between 6 and 10 years old, is one of the activities for children that will take place during these winter holidays in Calle Sarmiento at 3,131 in Buenos Aires.

https://graph.facebook.com/v8.0/oembed_post?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fphoto%2F%3Ffbid%3D580501636779025&set=a.285787629583762&access_token=EAAGZAH4sEtVABAB2gSCDPZArsMOb5NIhNsgmWDutTA9fRZAo9qQ4Uo9aYPw3cyCTQG9O0ysKZBttzEc97MxTmnz2CzZBTjVx9ZA15zGRXZCHZCZB4DfKZBxQ9t1iNavqsYOeViL6JcOIi2jpLvAXg9djgykDTdZBu9NAh2rfA9o1zANMwZDZD

La Bomba de Tiempo, which has more than 16 years of experience, is a percussion group that practices improvisation based on a system of more than 70 signs, with which a director leads the musicians on stage.

Calle 13, Café Tacvba, Jorge Drexler, Julieta Venegas, Natalia Lafourcade, Arnaldo Antunes, Emir Kusturica, Pedro Aznar, Kevin Johansen, Rubén Rada, Paulinho Moska, Jarabe de Palo, Hugo Fattoruso and Catupecu Machu, are, among others, some of the guests that the group added in its different shows of improvisation and musical interaction throughout its extensive career.