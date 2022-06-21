Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott present the fleeting Ferrari of their collection

Kylie and Travis are one of the most iconic couples in the American scene. They have great admiration and respect for the automotive culture. Next, we delve into a truly avant-garde model.

Kylie Jenner It is one of the most important models today. Born in sunny Los Angeles in 1997, Kylie has had great exposure since she was a child, largely because she is part of the Kardashian family, and therefore the reality show with the highest audience in TV history: Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

although for Kylie there is life outside the catwalks, since he has founded his own company. Is about kyliecosmetics, a company run by herself where she develops, together with her team of professionals, a truly extensive line of cosmetics. In turn, in a past project, together with her sister Kendall, she set up a clothing brand called Kendall & Kylie.

Travis Scott He is one of the most influential rappers today. Born in Houston TexasGoing by the name Jacques Berman Webster II, the talented musician has been making waves with his rhymes since his “official” emergence in 2012 with the mixtape Owl Pharaoh.

Scott, who has stated the direct influence of artists such as Kanye West, Tame Impala and The Wailers -Bob Marley’s exquisite band-, has managed to find the right tone on their albums that oscillate between a certain melancholy and a stripped-down urban cool style.

After leaving his native Texas, Travis oscillated between the two cultural and industrial capitals of the United States: New York and Los Angeles. Hip-Hop critics have known how to highlight their albums in a timely manner Rodeo (2015), Birds in the Trap sing McKnight (2016) and the renowned ASTROWORLD (2018). The latter led him to tour the entire world, making his bars and rhymes known around the scene globally.

The point is that Scott gave her a gift that Kylie will hardly forget in her entire life. Something cumbersome, yes: Scott decided that, before the arrival of her daughter in the world, her mother had to receive an important gift. Seriously important. It’s a Ferrari. And not just any Ferrari, ladies and gentlemen, but the model LaFerrari. This specimen is exclusive, truly exclusive. Only 500 were made worldwide.

Let’s get into this beautiful car, which is what interests us. This is the model that comes to replace the ferrari enzoand its official presentation was at the Geneva Motor Show in 2013. It is a car that enters the prestigious “super sports” range, such as the Lamborghini Aventador or the Aston Martin Vanquish.

LaFerrari It has a gasoline engine with 12 cylinders placed in V at 65° and 6,262 cm³ of displacement. This allows a total power of 800 hp, while its maximum torque is placed at 700 Nm at 9,250 rpm. However, LaFerrari it also has an electric motor that can generate a total of 163 hp.

As you will notice, it is an elite performance car, a modern and aerodynamic sports car that can reach a maximum speed of 402 km/h.