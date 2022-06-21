Kylie Jenner, America’s richest woman

TV star and businesswoman Kylie Jenner She is one of the richest women in the world, today at 24 years old. For the fifth consecutive year, Forbes praised Jenner as the youngest on its list of America’s richest self-made women who saw the fortune of the 100 richest women and successful of the Yoni.

According to the outlet, Jenner’s current net worth is of $600 milliondown from $620 million last year.



The entrepreneur ranked 41st on this year’s list, compared to to rank 51 in 2021although Forbes estimates that his net worth decreased by about $20 million compared to the previous year “in part due to the drop in the values ​​of cosmetics companies”.

Most of his wealth comes from his line of kyliecosmetics makeup, which was released in 2015 when he was only 18 years old.

In early 2020, he sold a 51% stake in the company to Coty, listed on the stock exchange, for $600 millionbut only received $340 million after taxes.

In 2021, the student of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” added another company to its brands with the launch of Kylie Swim.

In the same year, he released kylie babywhich offers skin and hair care products for babies and children up to 10 years old.

Another factor influencing Jenner’s net worth is her Instagram sponsorships. He is one of the most followed people on the platform, with 349 million followers.