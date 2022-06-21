Kygo’s b-side that sets course for his new studio album | LOS40 Dance

Kygo He put Golden Hour on sale in mid-2020, an album that he could not present live due to the pandemic. During all this time the dj has not stopped working and has been composing and creating new songs that begin to see the light and lead us inevitably to his next album.

The artist is still on the crest of the wave as evidenced by his almost endless list of collaborators. And if for his previous LP he had the help of Zara Larsson, Whitney Houston, OneRepublic, Tyga… this 2022 has started collaborating with DNCE in Dancing feet. A theme with a very pronounced retro and funky aroma that began to show that Kygo b-side that has been repeated months later.

Because a few weeks ago his new song is already available, freeze. A theme composed by Andrew Jackson, Duck Blackwell, Rory Adams and Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll himself, Kygo’s real name. It is the DJ who is in charge of the production of this hit released under the Sony Music label.

As is always the case with his singles, the artist has shown through his social networks how the creative process was to bring this song to life until he found the rhythms, the melodies, the different beats that make it his most innovative bet.

“Freeze is a really special recording for me. I’m always trying to experiment with new sounds and styles and I feel like this song is different from anything I’ve done so far. I’m excited for my fans to hear it and love it as much as I have. I liked it” he explained in the press release of its launch.

The music video was directed by Rafatoon (maker of video clips for artists like Katy Perry, Deftones, and Becky G) with production by Evan Brown and Dave Gelb, and premiered the same day as the single, on the official video channel. of the DJ

With a whole summer ahead of concerts, residencies in Las Vegas and headlining some big festivals, it’s likely that Kygo’s new album won’t see the light of day until the end of the year or even 2023, thus meeting the deadline. of 3 years that separated Kids in love from Golden hour.