Kourtney Kardashian’s children thank Travis Barker on Father’s Day

Travis Barker Without a doubt, he has become one of the fathers who has the best communication with his children. Alabama and Landon Barker. And apparently now that he has joined his family with that of his wife Kourtney Kardashian, the musician has welcomed the children that the businesswoman had with Scott Disick as if they were his own.

And this love was reflected in Father’s Day celebration where 9-year-old Penelope and 7-year-old Reign They celebrated their stepfather with emotional thank you cards.

The 46-year-old musician showed the gifts he received from his stepchildren. Penelope wrote to him: “You are so nice and kind. You’re so amazing. You are the beast. You are the beast drummer of all time. You make my mom happy! Happy father’s day. Love Penelope”wrote the 9-year-old girl.

Penelope’s younger brother Reign, age 7, also made a card for the drummer that read: “Dear Travis, Happy Father’s Day,” where the little boy, who currently has a haircut similar to the musician’s, drew a picture of two stick figures holding hands in his gift to Barker.

While her children spent the afternoon on Father’s Day, Kourtney Kardashian took advantage of the afternoon to celebrate Travis Barker organizing a day of outdoor cinema with gluten-free Chinese food in the garden of his mansion.

Watch Kourtney Kardashian’s Father’s Day celebration for Travis Barker here