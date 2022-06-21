Kim Kardashian revealed her truth with Kanye West

Finally Kim Kardashian was honest: she tried everything for her marriage to Kanye West. She now she wants to live in peace. Photo: Getty

Kim Kardashian is closing, little by little, the chapter of her marriage to Kanye West, which lasted 7 years and in which 4 children were born: North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint. Although the socialite and the musician had a normal relationship, with ups and downs like any couple, many were surprised by the news of their separation, and above all, with the forceful way in which Kim announced that there was no going back. The world learned unwelcome details of how her relationship with West changed. In a chat with her sister Khloé during the recording of the kardashiansthe businesswoman spoke the truth. “If people knew what my relationship was really like, I think they would ask, ‘How did it last so long?'”. It is said that the beginning of the breakup occurred when Kanye, who later changed his name to Ye, wanted to become President of the United States, revealed family infidelities and his bipolarity problems became more than evident. Kim made a show of her unconditionality because she wanted her marriage to work.

“I can live with myself knowing that I did everything humanly possible to try to make the situation work, and I was able to walk away absolutely guilt-free.”. Sure enough Kim did it this way, but her split from Kanye has been anything but smooth. First, the musician refused to lose the mother of his children, whom he continued to call even after the divorce petition. my wifeand even asked for a new opportunity, in addition to sending a truck full of red roses for Valentine’s Day.

Kim wants to live in peace

The musician, who in the midst of his mood swings and contradictory reactions declared that he would get rid of all his possessions, but bought a house in front of his ex’s, also got on Kim’s nerves with the repeated statements against Pete Davidson, the comedian who became her boyfriend. As he lashed out at Davidson, he wanted Kim back, but had several widely publicized affairs. A Kim, very tired and on the verge of a nervous breakdown, asked him to leave her alone, because she wants to live intensely her relationship with Davidson, who is also a writer and producer. “Kim and Pete are very committed to each other and feel closer than ever”a source told Entertainment Tonight.

