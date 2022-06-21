Kim Kardashian continues to reign as the richest sister – People – Culture

Forbes magazine has updated its list of the ‘richest self-made women’ of 2022, leaving in first place Diane Hendricks, businesswoman who owns ABC Supplys, with a net worth of $12.2 billion1,200 more than last year.

Within the count you can find the names of 100 women who have built their empire from scratch, including personalities from the world of music, construction, politics and sports.

However, each year is remarkable and is news for the media arena the course that the fortunes of the Kardashian clan have taken, Well, the first place has been disputed between two family celebrities who have been immersed in the list for the last 3 years.

As reported by ‘Forbes’ magazine, Kim Kardashian continues to be in the lead with an estate valued at 1.8 billion dollars, while Kylie Jenner collapses and loses the crown after it is revealed that he has a net worth of 600 million dollars.

Where does your fortune come from?

Most of his fortune comes from his brand of girdles Skims, which left him with revenues of more than 240 million dollars at the beginning of 2022, in addition to the capital that he managed to raise during 14 seasons with the reality show ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’, which according to some specialized media, allowed him to earn up to 900 thousand dollars per episode.

Kim Kardashian has 319 million followers on Instagram.

“Without Keeping Up With The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” Kim said in a statement she issued when announcing the end of the series.

In 2021, she was declared by the magazine ‘Forbes’ as a billionaire, after it was published that the model had a heritage of 750 million dollars in her accounts. Likewise, she managed to increase her money when sold 20 per cent of his ‘KKW’ stake, his cosmetics company, to the Coty conglomerate for $200 million.

It has also been mentioned that Kim may be paying up to $600,000 to carry out a promotional campaign on her social networks, which have more than 319 million followers on Instagram, 3.7 million on TikTok and 72 million on Twitter.On the other hand, her mother and matriarch of the Kardashian conglomerate, has a fortune of 190 million dollars, Kourtney Kardashian 65 million, Khloe Kardashian 50 million and Kendal Jenner 45 million dollars.

