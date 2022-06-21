Khloe Kardashian looks slimmer than ever in a skintight dress after weight comments

Khloe Kardashian drove Instagram users crazy by posting a stunning video of herself striding in an all-pink ensemble.

The stunner’s video was shared by her hairdresser Andrew Fitzsimons as Khloe showed off her long blonde locks.

Khloe wore a tight pink top and eye-catching pink shiny pants after getting her hair, nails and makeup done.

One’s mom was sporting toned arms, shoulders and waist after revealing in February that she had lost weight.

This comes after Khloe broke up with Tristan Thompson, who admitted having fathered another woman’s son.



(Image: Instagram / @andrewfitzsimons)



Posting his progression photos he said: “About three months later.

“‘Come on @ coachjoe.paris, we are sculpting my back and my arm.”

Khloe looks fantastic in both, but in the second she has very visibly toned shoulders, arms and waist.

She talked about her struggles with weight in the most recent episode of The Kardashians, recalling how when she was shopping with her sisters she would be escorted away from the store because her size wasn’t being carried on the shelves.



(Image: Instagram / @khloekardashian)



Khloe recently gave an insight into her “doomed” relationship with her ex.

The 37-year-old split from Tristan in January 2022 after the basketball player admitted he was the father of another child.

The child’s mother was fitness instructor Maralee Nichols.

In April, Khloe spoke about the matter and claimed she was done with Tristan, who previously cheated on her, even when she was pregnant with their daughter True.

She called him a “good guy” and a “good dad”, but said he “just wasn’t the guy for her.”



(Image: Instagram)



Tristan said in a statement in January: “Today, the paternity test results reveal that I had a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I can’t wait to raise our son amicably. “

He continued: “Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years.

“My actions are certainly not in line with the way I see you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you might think. Once again, I’m so incredibly sorry. “