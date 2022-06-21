Kendall Jenner’s most “gangsta” car

The talented model Kendall Jenner is a declared lover of cars and their culture. So much so that, over the years, she builds up a collection worthy of a museum. Today we will delve into the history of a very particular Ferrari.

Kendall Jenner ladies and gentlemen. Born in 1995 in the city of Los Angeles California, Kenny has managed to forge a really interesting career in modeling. She is considered, by the press specialized in fashion, a “supermodel”. Few people can claim that prestigious nickname.

She started her career in her teens and from an early age she had to learn to deal with the paparazzi, the dizziness of fame and the feeling of not being able to go unnoticed. Partly because of the exposure her career as a model gives her and partly because of her environment, Kendall is part of the kardashian family and actively participates in the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

With his 1.79 height and an athletic physique, Kendall It is positioned today among the most prestigious models of today.

However, Kenny has other passions outside of the fashion industry.. On the one hand basketball and on the other cars. Her attachment to her cars comes from her childhood and she has accompanied her throughout the years. So much so that she has formed a very interesting personal collection.

Outside of the exuberance, the cars are a display of personality and style. This Kendall understands.

ferrarithe famous “Maranello’s house”, hides a particular charm. It is one of the best valued factories in the market. A Ferrari, you will already know this, is more than a car. It is a demonstration of solvency, status and taste.

Y Kendall did not choose any model. Its about Ferrari 458 Spider. This particular model stands in aerodynamic figure. Cabriolet and coupe, the Ferrari 458 It is among the best productions of the Italian house in recent years.

Let’s take a look at some of its features. It has a central and longitudinal engine of 8 cylinders placed in V and 32 direct injection valves, this allows a top power of 570 CV at 9000 rpm and a maximum torque of 540 Nm at 6000 rpm. All commanded by a 7-speed automatic transmission with sequential mode. In 2015 this model entered the end of its production.

