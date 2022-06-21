Kellogg’s announces division into 3 companies – El Financiero

Kellogg’s announces its separation into three companies, with the vision of a greater strategic, operational and financial focus.

”Kellogg has embarked on a successful transformation journey to improve performance and increase long-term shareholder value. This has included reshaping our portfolio, and today’s announcement is the next step in that transformation,” said Steve Cahillane, Chairman and CEO of the Kellogg Company.

Although later they will specify what the three new companies will be called, they say that the greatest weight is carried by Global Snacking Co.which contributed close to 80 percent of revenue in 2021, with about 11.4 billion dollars, which will focus on global snacks, international cereals and noodles and frozen breakfast in North America. Some brands of the division will be: Pringles, Cheez-It, Pop-Tarts, Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Treats, Nutri-Grain and RXBAR.

For its part, North America Cereal Cowith 20 percent of total revenues of about $2.4 billion, will focus on its grain and plant businesses in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean.

Its brands will be: Kellogg’s, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Mini-Wheats, Special K, Raisin Bran, Rice Krispies, Corn Flakes, Kashi and Bear Naked. And finally, Plant Co, with around 340 million dollars in net sales in 2021, it will be a purely plant-based company, anchored in the MorningStar Farms brand, where the company sees an opportunity to capitalize on a strong category for the long term.

The latter has prospects for invest more for its penetration in North America and future international expansion.

”All of these businesses have significant independent potential, and an enhanced focus will allow them to better direct their resources towards their various strategic priorities. In turn, each business is expected to create more value for all stakeholders, and each is well positioned to build a new era of innovation and growth,” added Cahillane.