Justin Timberlake tries to dance the Beat Ya Feet Dance and goes viral

Boyband of the 90s, what happened to them? PHOTO

Pop phenomena, idols and a dream of love for girls all over the world. They are the boy bands of the 90s who became famous with their timeless hits. From ‘N Sync to Boyzone through Hanson, let’s see what happened to them and how they became

The Backstreet Boys they were certainly one of the most famous (if not the most famous) bands of the nineties. The band, made up of AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter and Kevin Richardson, debuted with the single ‘We’ve Got It Goin’ and then with the album ‘Backstreet Boys’ in 1996. Their song by most successful was ‘I Want It That Way’, ranking first in most of the world

The Backstreet Boys they retired from the limelight in 2002 and the various members of the group worked on solo albums, without success. The reunion of the band has recently been announced, which as part of their DNA World Tour 2022, will be in Italy for a concert on October 22 at the Unipol Arena in Bologna