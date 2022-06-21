Juan José Purata, announced as reinforcement of the Atlanta United of the MLS

After confirming the arrival of Raul Gudino, Atlanta United announced the signing of the defender John Joseph Purata from tigers.

The team announced the defender on loan from the university for the rest of the 2022 season. A day earlier, it acquired the goalkeeper from the Guadalajara. Both will be available to join Atlanta United when the secondary transfer window of the mls on July 7.

purata24, reinforces the depth of Atlanta in the center of defence, he could help defend against set pieces that have worried the team this season. The team lost the star defender Miles Robinson for the remainder of the season with a ruptured Achilles heel.

The contract of purata It was acquired as a loan, which has an extension option until 2023 and a purchase option. Technical director Carlos Bocanegra described the new addition as “a talented central defender with an extremely high ceiling”.

“Given our current situation, we feel the need to bring in another central defender,” he added. Black mouth.

