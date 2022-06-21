Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez is a new player of America

Jonathan Rodríguez will wear his third shirt in Liga MX, after passing through Santos and Cruz Azul, clubs with which he was champion

MEXICO — jonathan rodriguez is a new player America clubafter the azulcrema directive reached an agreement with the Al Nassr from Saudi Arabia for the purchase of the Uruguayan striker.

The club Al-Nassr confirmed through a statement the final transfer of “Cabecita”, who arrives at the Eagles With a four-year contract and a salary equal to what he received in Arab soccer of 220 thousand dollars a month, in an operation of 6 million dollars, confirmed sources consulted by ESPN.

America will have to pay a percentage of those 6 million dollars to Al Nassr and the remaining amount to Blue Crossbecause the Middle East team had not paid the cement club all the money from the sale of Rodríguez six months ago.

“The club management agreed to sell the contract of the Uruguayan player Jonathan Rodríguez to the Mexican club Club América. We thank him for what he did with Al Nassr and we wish him good luck,” the Arab club posted on its official Twitter account.

Cabecita Rodríguez with the colors of America ESPN

For his part, the Uruguayan attacker, who will turn 29 on July 6, said goodbye to Al Nassr, in which he was barely able to play eight games and score a goal in a semester, since he was sold from Blue Cross.



“I wanted to thank the fans for these six months lived here at the club, the truth is that I had a great time, it was a very nice, unforgettable experience and I will always be grateful. I send you a very big greeting and I hope you do very well, wish you all the success in the world, ”said the Uruguayan in a short video uploaded by what is now his former team.

Author of the goal with which Cruz Azul won the ninth star on May 30, 2021, now Rodríguez will wear the shirt of the Americathe club with the biggest rivalry for La Maquina.