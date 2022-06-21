Johnny Depp arrives in Peruvian theaters: he returns with a film about a controversial case in Japan | Amber Heard, Minamata | Cinema and series

June began with the ruling in favor of Johnny Depp in his libel suit against Amber Heard. Fans are anxious about the next projects in which the actor will be, after his controversial passage through the courts. Although it is planned that he will return to court for another complaint of alleged abuse, the artist still has surprises for his thousands of admirers.

This is “The warrior photographer” , an acclaimed film that, although it premiered in 2020, is already preparing its arrival on the Peruvian billboard. In fact, this film was one of the last that he recorded, before the image of him in Hollywood left him temporarily unemployed.

What is the movie about?

“Minamata” (as it is titled in English) places us in the 1970s, to tell us a story inspired by real events. In this way, the plot brings us closer to W. Eugene Smith (Depp), who, after his celebrated days as one of the most revered photojournalists of World War II, has become a recluse in life, cut off from society and his career.

But a secret commission from the editor of “Life” magazine, Robert Hayesleads you to the Japanese coastal city of Minamata, ravaged by mercury poisoning, the result of decades of gross industrial neglect by the Chisso Corporation from the country.

There, Smith immerses himself in the community, documenting his efforts to live with disease and his passionate campaign to gain recognition from Chisso and the Japanese government.

Armed only with his trusty camera, Eugene’s images of the toxic town give the disaster a harrowing human dimension and his initial mission becomes a life-changing experience.

When it premieres?

For now, it is known that “The Warrior Photographer” will be distributed in Cinemark theaters. the chosen date It is July 22 this year.