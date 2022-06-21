Johnny Depp: Amber Heard insists she could have won the trial | Present

Amber Heard insists on continuing to be part of the conversations on social networks, and despite everything that has been said about her during and after the trial with her ex-partner Johnny Depp, she made the decision to speak publicly about how she is that he felt having lost the most controversial legal battle in recent years.

Of course, his statements caught the attention of millions of people around the world who follow both actors, especially one in particular, where the “Aquaman” actress assured that despite everything that had happened, she “She still loved her ex-husband.”

Despite the above, Amber was put in everyone’s sights again, after she insisted that she could have won the trial if only the jury had seen her psychologist’s notes.

Said statements were made in an interview that she gave to the presenter Savannah Guthrie for the Dateline program, there she pointed out that the jury did not allow her to present the notes of her psychologist in which she described the abuses she suffered during her relationship with Johnny.

Amber assured that these tests could make a difference, and prevent the jury from reaching the verdict of ruling in favor of Depp, and thus not having to pay an amount of 10.35 million for defamation.

“There is a folder with years of notes that date back to the beginning of my relationship in 2011 and that were taken by my doctor, to whom I was informing about the abuse that I suffered”he claimed.

According to the protagonist of “Aquaman”, the judge dismissed these alleged tests, because he considered them invalid.

The actress also spoke of the price she had to pay for telling “her truth” about the violent relationship she lived with Depp for four years.

“I don’t care what you think of me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors.”he explained.

When asked about people who watched the trial who might think both stars are at fault, Heard said: “I wouldn’t blame the average person for seeing this and how it’s been covered up and I wouldn’t think they’re Hollywood brats at their worst. But what people don’t understand is that it’s actually much bigger than that. It’s not just about our First Amendment rights to speak.”

He also added his own interpretation of the First Amendment, saying: “It is a freedom to speak truth to power, and that is all I said. I spoke to power and paid the price.”

