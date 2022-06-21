Jeremiah Zagar’s Hustle Review

By Camilo Cueto (jccueto@gmail.com)

2022 has been a special year for basketball lovers; The most important league in this sport worldwide, the NBA, which is totally amalgamated in Western culture (with all that that means) turned 75 years old. The 2021-2022 season (which at the time of writing these lines is closing with the series between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors), has generated thousands of tributes within the American Union and outside of it.

When you see this film, it seems that in some way it serves that objective of demonstrating the globality and importance of the dream that millions in the world have of playing high-level basketball with some tensions and nuances that I will try to explain.

Hustler (translated into Spanish as Claw), by Jeremiah Zagar, has two main characters: Stanley Sugerman (Adam Sandler), a former player and international scout for the Philadelphia 76 Sixers franchise, who receives a blow when the owner of said team dies and who had appointed him as an assistant technician, in a position that he dreamed of having, and Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangómez, current player of the Utah Jazz), a Spanish bricklayer, dedicated to his daughter, his mother and to earn extra money in street basketball. Fate makes them meet to change each other’s lives.

When this meeting takes place, the film recounts part of the dramas experienced by all those who dedicate themselves to practicing a sport (of course, in the case of this film available on Netflix, the protagonist is basketball) and who sacrifice their lives to get there. At the top. The merit here is that it recreates everything that surrounds the most competitive league in the world, where not only talent is enough, but also the difference between winning and losing that goes through your head, determination and not looking back, well Only in this way can you succeed in a tournament that in the regular season is played, in a period of six months, eighty-two games with trips to a large part of the American Union.

“Garra” also addresses the phenomenon of social networks and the use of these spaces to viralize content, and does so to show them not as negative technological tools, but with the possibilities they offer so that people with great talents can leave anonymity.

The theme of the other cannot be left aside, the film constantly plays with otherness from the moment Sugerman (Adam Sandler) goes out into the world and the other cultures where he goes are shown in a very marginal way, the scouting seeking reinforcements for the NBA, or the way in which poverty is addressed in Spain, to the way in which Bo Cruz, a “white Spanish”, is received in a sport dominated by Afro-descendant players.

In some moments there is that tension on the court, it is not like that off it, where even the protagonist has an interracial daughter, wife and family. At this point we cannot help but refer, albeit tangentially, to a transcendental female presence, that of the mother, wife and “godmother” who puts up with everything at home and outside of it (the economic misadventures of the protagonist).

With moments of humor, with drama, with a lot of basketball and a lot of NBA, with current and retired players, the movie “Garra” is another of those productions that Netflix has been launching with stories about sports that moviegoers and fans like so much.

Data sheet

Director: Jeremiah Zagar

Screenplay: Taylor Materne, Will Fetters

Produced by: Adam Sandler, LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joseph Vecsey, Zack Roth, Allen Covert

Duration: 117 comedy

Genre: Drama, Comedy, Sport

Cast: Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Juancho Hernangomez, Ben Foster, Robert Duvall

Cinematography: Zak Mulligan

Editing: Tom Costain, Brian Robinson, Keiko Deguchi

Music: Dan Deacon

Country: United States

Year: 2022





recent releases



Next releases





