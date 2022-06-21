Jennifer Lopez wants her relationship with Ben Affleck to be like this

In the entertainment industry, a large number of couples have been truly memorable: Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith, Sonny and Cher, Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor, and John Lennon and Yoko Ono are some of the most remembered. However, one of the most famous couples of the moment is made up of Jennifer López and Ben Affleck, who have decided to resume their plans to marry after almost 20 years of having broken their commitment. Without a doubt, this is love proof of everything.

In 2004, the couple suddenly called off their wedding a few days before the ceremony. Months later, Jennifer López had begun a relationship with the singer Marc Anthony, with whom she married and had two children; and in 2015, Ben Affleck decided to continue with his life by marrying actress Jennifer Garner, mother of his three children. However, the love between them was stronger and last year they decided to make their romance official, months after the singer broke off her engagement to former Major League Baseball player Alex Rodríguez.

In an interview granted to the ABC program ‘Good Morning America’, the presenter told him that he had to ask him about his recent commitment to the ‘Batman’ actor. “Ok, okay,” she said as she smiled. The presenter asked her how she felt with her great love, and she answered very sincerely what she wants from this second chance with him.



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

“This is the best moment of my life,” said the singer. “I love my career, but there is nothing more rewarding for me than being able to build my family with someone I love deeply and who is so dedicated to the family and to us. I feel very lucky,” she said. “I love the idea of ​​the future and what we can create, but I really want to enjoy this moment,” added the ‘Wall Street Swindlers’ actress, although she did not want to reveal in front of the cameras when will he get married, omitting the presenter’s question.

Also, last February, the singer and actress spoke for the first time about her relationship with Ben Affleck in an interview for ‘People’ magazine.. “I feel lucky, happy and proud to be with him. It’s a beautiful love story that gets its second chance,” the singer said. “I feel so happy and lucky to be in a relationship that is happy and loving, and I want to do everything I can to protect her and keep her safe. He deserves it, he really does… Holding us is sacred,” he assured.

On the other hand, actor Ben Affleck has also spoken about his relationship with ‘The Bronx Diva’, assuring that it is ‘a great story’. “I am very lucky in my life because I have benefited from second chances […] I have had second chances as a human being. Life is difficult and we are always failing and hopefully learning from those failures, “explained the” Pearl Harbor “actor, who is really happy to have his great love back.