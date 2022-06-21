Jennifer Lopez, daughter Emme comes out as non-binary

Born on February 22, 2008 from the marriage with Marc Anthony, Andmme and Maximilian are now two quasi-adolescents, but for Jennifer Lopez the children are still her “coconuts”. A sweet nickname that perfectly symbolizes the close relationship between the pop star and her inseparable baby. Yet another testimony of their love has occurred on stage at the Blue Diamond Charity Gala in Los Angeles on June 16, when Jennifer Lopez called Emme onstage to duet on different songs.

It is not the first time that Emme and JLo have found themselves sharing the stage, in fact it had already happened during the Super Bowl of 2020. This time however, announcing the arrival of * children * in the spotlight, Jennifer Lopez presented it in a very special way: using the pronoun “they” that is, recognizing their non-binary identity. So Jennifer Lopez let the world know of Emme’s coming out and how proud she is of their newfound gender identity.

“The last time we sang together it was in a big stadium like this, and I always ask them to sing with me, but they don’t want to “said the pop star to call Emme on stage, then adds:” So this is a very special occasion because they are very, very busy, in demand and expensive. They cost me a lot of money when they come, but it’s worth it because I’m my all time favorite duet partner. “Together, Emme and JLo performed on several songs among which A Thousand Years by Christina Perri, Born in the USA by Bruce Springsteen e Let’s Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez.

For the occasion Emme wore a full shirt and bermuda shorts, combined with sneakers and cap with visor. In hand, a microphone with the colors of the rainbow to bring high LGBTQIA + rights. Impossible for us not to notice how much they have grown up and for mother Jennifer Lopez not to be moved a little, as she wrote in a post dedicated to Emme and Max’s birthday: “My beautiful children are now teenagers !! I can’t believe that It’s been 13 years since I brought them both home in my arms in the middle of a snow storm. From that blizzard came two perfect little coconuts that reorganized my life and taught me the true meaning of love. “

