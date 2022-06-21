Jennifer Aniston talks about the famous salad of ‘Friends’ (and that is now viral)

The Hollywood actress is said to have regularly enjoyed a Cobb salad while filming the sitcom, so a recipe purporting to recreate the dish became a viral sensation after it surfaced on TikTok in recent years.

However, the actress insists that the recipe is not for the salad she ate, revealing to Shape: “Sorry, I feel like I’m letting everyone down, but that’s not my salad. It looks delicious, but it’s not the salad I ate on ‘Friends.'”

@nikkisnaturalkitchen The salad Jennifer Aniston ate on the set of friends every day for 10 years, and for good reason! it’s bomb

The salad Jennifer Aniston ate on the set of friends every day for 10 years, and for good reason! it’s bomb #Jennifer Aniston

#friends

#foodtiktok

#BigComfy

♬ As It Was – Harry Styles



The dish known as Jennifer Aniston’s salad appears in thousands of social media posts and consists of bulgur wheat, cucumbers, parsley, mint, red onion, chick peas, feta cheese and chopped pistachios.

However, the Hollywood star has said that her salad was “totally different” and actually consisted of lettuce, chicken, egg whites, chickpeas, bacon and a vinaigrette dressing, and that she sometimes added pecorino cheese to the dish.