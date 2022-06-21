Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman will meet again in an animated film

Bardem and Kidman will lend their voices in “Spellbound”a film produced by Manzana Y Skydance which will also feature the Latin Rachel Zeglerknown for playing the character of Maria in the latest version of “West Side Story” by Steven Spielberg.

According to a statement from Apple, “Spellbound” is a fantasy genre musical about a young princess (Zegler) who tries to break a spell that has divided her kingdom, in which Kidman and Bardem play the queen and king, respectively. This is the third musical role that Bardem lands in Hollywood.

In “Being the Ricardos” gave life to the comedian and singer Desi Arnaz, a Cuban who emigrated to New York to find a niche in the entertainment world.

Before, he gave life to King Triton in the new adaptation of “The Little Mermaid”which Disney will release in 2023. And he will also be part of the cast of “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”a musical tape based on a children’s story.

“I haven’t been much of a singer. Well yes, to sing AC / DC, Pearl Jam and give four screams in the shower … ”, she joked in a recent interview with Efe before his nomination in the last Oscar awards.