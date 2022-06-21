It’s Thor vs. Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods in the new Thor Love & Thunder trailer!

After the new photos of Thor Love & Thunder with the Guardians of the Galaxy, the next film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe dedicated to the God of Thunder returns to show itself with a trailer full of unpublished scenes.

In the video, available as always in the article, fans will be able to find the Guardians of the Galaxy, which some may also begin to define the “Asgardians of the Galaxy”, and beyond them the fearsome Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods, with Christian Bale sporting a look and a timbre of voice disturbing to say the least. In an entertaining sequence, fans will also meet Miek, whose erasable whiteboard annoys Thor (Chris Hemsworth) during an important speech, and the teaser offers the opportunity to visit the Olympus of Zeus (Russell Crowe) and review Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). , Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Korg (Taika Waititi).

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarokwrote and directed Thor: Love and Thunder. She also wrote the screenplay for the film with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. In addition to the aforementioned, the film also includes Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum and Vin Diesel.

The next Marvel Studios movie will be out in Italian cinemas starting next 6 July. For more content, check out Total Film’s stunning covers for Thor Love & Thunder.