“It will convince them”, they defend the choice of Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram

The movie of Super Mario Bros. It is already on the way, but many fans still have their doubts about the project. Especially because of a choice by Illumination and Nintendo that continues to cause controversy: Charles Martinet will not play Mario since Chris Pratt will bring the iconic character to life.

Fans of the franchise are dying to know what the new voice of Mario will be like, but at the same time they fear that Pratt’s interpretation leaves much to be desired and in a certain way ruins the project. Chris Meledandri, CEO of Illumination, is aware of this, so for the second time he came out to defend Pratt and explain why he is the right actor for the role.

Find out: Can not be! The movie of Super Mario Bros. is delayed

film producer Super Mario defends Chris Pratt from criticism

Meledandri, who is also the producer of the film, understands that there are doubts about Pratt’s interpretation of Mario. However, he asked for confidence from all fans of the franchise, because he is convinced that “criticism will disappear” as soon as they hear the actor in his role.

The manager knows that the result will not leave everyone happy, but he clarified that he has no problem with fans expressing their points of view, whether they are positive or negative. “When people hear Chris Pratt’s performance, the criticism will evaporate, maybe not entirely; people love to express their opinions, as it should be,” said Meledandri.

The controversy not only has to do with the absence of Charles Martinet, but also with the history and origin of Mario. Many players have argued about the character’s accent in the movie and whether it would have been better to have an actor of Italian descent play him.

Meledandri stressed that they will not force nor will there be a strong Italian accent for the character, so he thinks that everything will work out well and that the fans will be satisfied with the results.

“I’m not sure this is the smartest defense, but as a person who has Italian-American ancestry, I feel like I can make that decision without worrying about offending Italians or Italian-Americans…I think it will be fine.” the Illumination executive concluded.

In case you missed it: They filter details of the animated film of Super Mario Bros.

The movie of Super Mario Bros. It will be released in America on April 7. Look for more news about the production and the franchise at this link.

Related Video: The Story Behind Super Mario World

Font