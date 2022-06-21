Island Assault event in Fortnite Season 3: Missions guide
The mode event Creative called Island Raider of summer 2022 of Fortnite it’s here. bring new Missions that will allow us to gain experience with which to level up this season. Just below we tell you how to complete missions of this event of fortnite season 3:
Fortnite Season 3: Island Raiders Missions
Additional Island Raiders Objectives
- Complete Creative Mode Island Raider missions (0/1) – Rewards: ????
- Complete Creative Mode Island Raider missions (0/3) – Rewards: ????
- Complete Creative Mode Island Raider missions (0/6) – Rewards: ????
Island Raiders Missions
- Unlock achievements in Color Race (0/4) – Reward: 10,000 Season XP
- Unlock achievements in Parkour Universe (0/3) – Reward: 10,000 Season PE
- Eliminate opponents in Prop Hunt – Mall (0/3) – Reward: 10,000 Season PE
- Collect 50 coins or get 5 melee kills in Mystery and Ultimate Kill (0/1) – Reward: 10,000 Season XP
- Gather resources in PvE One Trigger (0/3,000) – Reward: 10,000 Season XP
- Use Vending Machines in Airship Wars (0/8) – Reward: 10,000 Season PE
We have until Wednesday, July 6, 2022 to complete all these Missions.yes Please note that each of them can only be carried out in its game mode particular. These are the codes for each creative island:
- Race for Colors: 0321-8998-8494
- parkour-universe: 0111-3743-0305
- Prop Hunt – Shopping Center: 1234-1679-1165
- Mystery and Ultimate Murder: 0124-5841-7849
- PvE One Activator: 2668-5883-1928
- Airship Wars: 0245-9239-2638
We can also access these maps through the “Island Raiders” section of the Discover tab:
Unlock achievements in Color Run
In construction.
Unlock achievements in Parkour Universe
In construction.
Eliminate opponents in Prop Hunt – Mall
In construction.
Collect 50 coins or get 5 melee kills in Mystery and Ultimate Kill
In construction.
Gather resources in PvE An Activator
In construction.
Use Vending Machines in Airship Wars
In construction.
