Island Assault event in Fortnite Season 3: Missions guide

The mode event Creative called Island Raider of summer 2022 of Fortnite it’s here. bring new Missions that will allow us to gain experience with which to level up this season. Just below we tell you how to complete missions of this event of fortnite season 3:

Fortnite Season 3: Island Raiders Missions

Additional Island Raiders Objectives

Complete Creative Mode Island Raider missions (0/1) – Rewards: ????

Complete Creative Mode Island Raider missions (0/3) – Rewards: ????

Complete Creative Mode Island Raider missions (0/6) – Rewards: ????

Island Raiders Missions

Unlock achievements in Color Race (0/4) – Reward: 10,000 Season XP

Unlock achievements in Parkour Universe (0/3) – Reward: 10,000 Season PE

Eliminate opponents in Prop Hunt – Mall (0/3) – Reward: 10,000 Season PE

Collect 50 coins or get 5 melee kills in Mystery and Ultimate Kill (0/1) – Reward: 10,000 Season XP

Gather resources in PvE One Trigger (0/3,000) – Reward: 10,000 Season XP

Use Vending Machines in Airship Wars (0/8) – Reward: 10,000 Season PE

We have until Wednesday, July 6, 2022 to complete all these Missions.yes Please note that each of them can only be carried out in its game mode particular. These are the codes for each creative island:

Race for Colors : 0321-8998-8494

: 0321-8998-8494 parkour-universe : 0111-3743-0305

: 0111-3743-0305 Prop Hunt – Shopping Center : 1234-1679-1165

: 1234-1679-1165 Mystery and Ultimate Murder : 0124-5841-7849

: 0124-5841-7849 PvE One Activator : 2668-5883-1928

: 2668-5883-1928 Airship Wars: 0245-9239-2638

We can also access these maps through the “Island Raiders” section of the Discover tab:

In the Island Raider section of the Discover tab we have the maps to play on

Unlock achievements in Color Run

Unlock achievements in Parkour Universe

Eliminate opponents in Prop Hunt – Mall

Collect 50 coins or get 5 melee kills in Mystery and Ultimate Kill

Gather resources in PvE An Activator

Use Vending Machines in Airship Wars

