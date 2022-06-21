Isa Castro shows off her curves with a ‘spicy’ interior set

The influencer and model Isa Castro, a member of the reality show Acapulco Shore, surprised her followers in the social networksby sharing a photograph in a ‘spicy’ indoor setshowing off her curves and leaving everyone with their mouths open.

On this occasion, Isa Castro shared this photo on her official Instagram account, where she quickly added thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from her followers and colleagues.

Imagine if I did sit-ups every day. Will they be able to? “Isa Castro shared in her publication on her Instagram.

This popular influencer is part of the eighth and ninth season of Acapulco Shore, having a strong rivalry with other members of the program such as Jacky Ramírez and Rocio Sánchez del Río.

After finishing the last season of the MTV reality show in Colombian lands, Isa Castro is focused on her career in social networks, where she has been part of several advertising campaigns with her current partner.

