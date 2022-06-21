Increases by 80% the time that Spanish minors spend playing Roblox

SF MADRID Updated: 06/15/2022 01:44h

Technology is changing our way of living, especially when it comes to entertainment. In fact, the video game industry is growing exponentially every year, generating a total of 1,795 million euros in 2021 in Spain, with a number of users of more than 18 million, which represents a growth of 2.8% compared to previous year, according to the Spanish Association of Videogames (Aevi).

Until today, video games were distributed directly by the creators to the users. However, at present, it is beginning to operate in a totally different way. An example of this is Roblox, a platform that allows the user, after creating an account, to access thousands of video games created by the community.

Created in 2003 by American engineers David Baszuki and Erik Cassel, is a free online multiplayer video game in which the player shapes his worlds and can share them with other players. In addition, Roblox, whose name comes from the union of the English words robot and blocks, becomes the video game with the most registered accounts, exceeding 3,000 million in the world.

Being the second most downloaded game in 2021 with 182 million downloads worldwide, what differentiates Roblox from the rest of video games, is that its users can become its designers using the Roblox Studio platform and through the Lua programming language, they can collect a reward in real money. In fact, the number of games or experiences that are currently available within the platform exceeds 40 million, according to data from the Backlinko page (which in turn extracts its data from the Roblox database).

According to the latest reportFrom change to adaptation: living and learning in a digital world‘ Presented by Qustodio, the leading platform in online security and digital well-being for families, for the first time, Roblox becomes the leading video game for active profiles in Spain in 2021 with 38%, unseating Brawl Stars (33%), top1 since 2019.

In addition, it is the video game in which Spanish minors spend the most time playing, using a total of 145 minutes daily, which represents an increase of 80.2% compared to the previous year. In our country, it is observed that the minors who are connected to the platform the longest are those who are in the age range of 16 to 18, increasing their time of use by 129%, going from an average of 72 min/ day to 165 min/day, followed by 7 to 9 years spent connected to the platform from 91 min/day to 157 min/day. Behind are those under 13 to 15 years of age, who have gone from using it from 83 min/day to 145 min/day and from 10 to 12 years of age from 87 min/day to 139 min/day. At the bottom are the smallest of the house from 4 to 6 years old, who have gone from playing 72 min/day to 129 min/day.

The rest of the top 5 video games most used by Spanish minors are made up of: Minecraft (34min/day), brawl stars (30 min/day), clash royale (29 min/day) and Among Us (17min/day). It should be noted that the 5 most prominent video games, regardless of the age of the minors, contain some type of violence.

In addition, Roblox allows minors to accessthe online chata tool available so that users can interact with each other while playing online, so it is not exempt from inappropriate behavior to misuse. As it is not supervised by an adult, this type of chat can carry the following risks: abuse, identity theft, online fraud, leaking of private information, blackmail, among others, producing a negative impact on children.

For this reason, some families also choose to block it. According to the study, the video games that parents prohibit the most in Spain are: Brawl Stars (20%); It is followed by Roblox (19%), Clash Royale (19%), Among Us (11%) and Clash of Clans (9%).

For Edward CruzCEO and co-founder of Qustodio, «it is very important that families know what video games their children download and supervise whether the content is appropriate and age-appropriate. Although it is not an easy task for many parents, I would also advise them to establish rules for the use of video games, such as setting time limits, as well as for the minor to agree to consult with them on certain actions, such as accepting an online game invitation. or make a payment online.

