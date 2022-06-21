In a flash! From the striking dress of Mariah Carey to the intact complicity of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

Routine, work and pleasure are also part of the routine of celebrities. And photographers are always on the lookout to get the most difficult photo, the least expected.

This is how images emerge that show daily postcards of stars that we usually see always produced, whether in movies and series or on magazine covers. In this edition of celebrities in a flash we tell you what they have been doing since Katie Holmes to Jared Leto, from Ben Affleck and Mat Damon to Mariah Carey.

One of those seen on the street was Katie Holmes, who along with her daughter Suri Cruise, is usually one of the favorites of the New York paparazzi. On this occasion, the actress was captured very informally, wearing a Ramones shirt, while walking around the city.

Tom Cruise’s ex had already told repeatedly that he loved hanging around in vintage t-shirts and so she could be seen, accompanying the look with informal beige pants and sunglasses. This is one of her first solo outings, after officialize his relationship with the musician Booby Wooten III.

“I love my vintage t-shirts. They’re a little dirty, a little stained or whatever, and that’s me,” Holmes told Harper’s Bazaar. And so he looked on the streets of New York Splash News/The Grosby Group

Mariah Carey, on the other hand, also dazzled the streets of New York , in an ultra-flashy purple sequined party dress. Earlier, the singer had attended an event at the Mandarin Oriental hotel.

Mariah Carey dressed up to attend an event in the Big Apple Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Hugh Jackman, for his part, enjoyed the good weather in the Hamptons , the exclusive resort area of ​​Long Island, southeast of New York. After having tested positive -and for the second time- for Covid, the actor took a well-deserved dip in the water where he was seen in athletic form before resuming performances in his Broadway production, The Music Man.

Hugh Jackman takes a forced break and exhibits his statuesque figure in the Hamptons, south of New York Splash News/The Grosby Group

In a family plan, Hilaria and Alec Baldwin were seen. While The investigation into the tragedy on the set of rust, where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died, continues her march, the actor takes refuge in his large family. In the images that were taken you can see Hilaria showing off her incipient pregnant belly with a flowery dress and a pair of slippers.

Hilaria already has six children with Alec, who is also Ireland’s father, from his relationship with Kim Basinger. The rest of the couple’s children are: María Lucía Victoria, 13 months old, Eduardo Pao Lucas, 18 months old, Romeo Alejandro David, 3 years old, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5 years old, Rafael Thomas, 6 years old, and Carmen Gabriela, 8 years old.

Alec Baldwin, the happily pregnant Hilaria, and their family were spotted out on Father’s Day in New York City. TIDNY-195

Across the United States, in Los Angeles, two famous friends work and play at the same time. They are, of course, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon who are shooting their new movie, a long-awaited biopic about the creator of Nike.

Directed by Affleck, the film will tell the story of as talented sneaker salesman Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon), led Nike to be one of the main brands in the sports industry. Also part of the cast: Chris Tucker, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina Matthew, Maher, Tom Papa and Julius Tennon, as reported by Deadline.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon can’t help but laugh as they joke between takes x17/The Grosby Group

Matt and Ben are close friends and rose to fame after starring in in search of destiny (1997), a film they also wrote and which won the Oscar in the original screenplay category.

Jennifer Lawrence looks at the cell phone, after spending a few hours in a spa TIDLA-154

In the streets of that same city of dreams were photographed Dakota Johnson, who was shopping at a flower market and the also splendid, Jennifer Lawrence.

the actress of The Hunger Games, who was a mother recently, was captured by the flashes leaving a spa in Los Angeles. In the pictures she is seen with a loose, flowery dress, a yellow quilted duffel bag, sandals, sunglasses, and her hair pulled back.

Radiant, Dakota Johnson looks amazing during a photo shoot for Gucci in West Hollywood Backgrid/The Grosby Group

While, Ben Stiller crossed the ocean and approached the war zone. The actor was shown next to the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, during his visit as UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Ukraine. In this context, the president and the director also discussed the needs of temporarily displaced people in Ukraine and Poland, which the actor visited the day before.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky received Hollywood actor, director, screenwriter and producer Ben Stiller during his visit as UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv Instar Images/The Grosby Group

In a much more adventurous way he was seen to Jared Leto in France. The actor was climbing rocks of impressive height while enjoying the sun on the dreamy Costa Azul. Always news for his particular looks in finery, this time the actor wore a simple blue mesh and a black neoprene shirt.