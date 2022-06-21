“Hustle” (‘Claw’): Adam Sandler’s new one united fans and critics | Film and TV

Although the movies Adam Sandler they are synonymous with entertainment for fans, they do not usually have much success with critics. But with his most recent film hustle (claw) available in Netflix the story is different and critics and fans agree that it is worth seeing.

hustle It has a 92% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, the specialized movie rating portal, which measures the reaction to a movie (the higher the percentage, the better) from critics and audiences. In 2015, the comedy The Ridiculous 6starring Sandler, had a disgraceful and unusual 0%.

With your audience score, hustle has better critical reviews than almost any other Sandler film except The Meyerowitz Stories with 93% and Uncut Gems, also at 92%. But the two got a score of 72% and 52% from fans, respectively.

Even his most popular movies can’t beat hustle. Happy Gilmore (1996) and Grandma’s Boy (2006) have an 85% audience rating. “I knew this movie was a different feeling for me,” Sandler told Entertainment Weekly “but it’s kind of a combination of things I’ve done in the past and a newer version of who I am.”

hustle tells the story of Philadelphia 76ers scout Stanley Sugarman and the discovery of his life: a basketball prodigy on the streets of Spain.

The actor has a contract with Netflix since 2014 to make exclusive films for 350 million dollars. The union was renewed in 2017 and again in January 2020, when Sandler re-signed with the streaming platform for another 4 films.

While Sandler is known for his comedies, he has shown that he is also given the serious roles. In 2020 he was praised for his performance in Uncut Gems. Will be hustle her redemption with the critics and will give her the coveted Oscar nomination?