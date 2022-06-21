Human garbage discovered on Mars, but NASA explanation leaves unanswered questions

A piece of human trash has been found on Mars, and as embarrassing as it sounds, at least it’s not a cigarette butt.

NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover announced the “surprise” find on Wednesday, June 15, sharing photos showing what appears to be a square of aluminum foil stuck between rocks.

Scientists think they know what it is, but they’re still debating how it got there.

“My team discovered something unexpected. It’s a piece of a thermal blanket that they think might have come from my descent stage, the rocket-powered jetpack that landed me last year,” NASA wrote on Facebook.

“It’s a surprise to find this here because my descent stage crashed about 2km (1.2 miles) away. Did this piece land here after that, or was it blown here by the wind?”

If NASA was expecting theories, it definitely got the wrong audience.

Most commentators on social media are horrified that humans are polluting a planet we have never visited in the flesh. Some criticized the agency for being careless, while some pranksters claimed to have seen NASA junk in other Mars photos, including a Big Gulp glass from 7-Eleven.

NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover, please get your things in order. I hope you pick up your mess,” Christopher Hughes wrote on the agency’s Facebook page.

“How to contaminate without being physically in a place: that’s another level,” published Michela Gusmini .

“I guess it won’t be long before we start seeing soda bottles, discarded fast food containers, and plastic trash on Mars. We may have to send a robot with a broom to start tidying up already,” said Michael Harris.

Some of the commentators came out in defense of NASA, pointing out that it could cost millions of tax dollars to collect our trash on Mars.

“Just because humans don’t like leftovers and debris doesn’t mean Martians hate them too. We know nothing about them. For all we know, they could eat contamination,” David Savage wrote on Facebook.

Continue reading the story

It is not clear if NASA was aware that a piece of thermal blanket had fallen off during the descent. The reflective material was created by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and wraps around the spacecraft to regulate temperature, the agency says.

The Perseverance Rover landed on Mars in February 2021 to “search for signs of ancient life and collect samples of … fractured rock and soil … for possible return to Earth.”

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

South Korea successfully launches Nuri rocket and joins aerospace elite