Hugh Jackman parks his (false) piques with the actor and recommends ‘The Adam Project’

Very friends, since they coincided in the filming of X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009, but giving each other cane, throwing constant puyas and jokes through social networks as little as they can. This is the friendship between Hugh Jackman Y Ryan Reynolds. But now it’s time to get serious. no jokes. And before the premiere of the adam projectwith time travel and recovering the flavor of eighties adventure and science fiction classics, the Australian actor wanted to make his brief review and this is, of course, totally positive for the film starring his colleague (and a younger version of his character, by Walker Scobell).

Reynolds describes him as “sparkly” just as it highlights the rest of the cast, with Jennifer Gardner Y Mark Ruffalo (who already worked together almost two decades ago, in The dream of my life premiered in 2004) playing parents, a Catherine Keener playing the villain or Zoë Saldana as the great love of the protagonist.

“I recommend ‘The Adam Project.’, summarizes Jackman in his tweet, although in the video, less than a minute long, he expands a little more with the review praising the film and the cast. And in fact, to the adam project it does not do badly in, for example, Rotten Tomatoes, in which with 60 critics collected it obtains an average score of 72 out of 100.

The film is also Reynolds’ second collaboration with director shawn levy after FreeGuy and premieres directly on the Netflix platform this friday march 11.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up to our newsletter.