How to earn MONEY with Sweatcoin, the app that pays you for walking?

To walk It is one of the activities that are part of the daily routine of all people, which can already be monetized thanks to a apps call sweatcoinwhich you pay for doing it and what it will do to you gain money to get other rewards, so if you didn’t like doing this type of exercise, it will be a great incentive to take the first step.

What is sweatcoin?

The apps which is already available for Android and IOS, will be monitoring your steps to generate moneysince the more you walk you will generate more coins that you can exchange for sporting goods, experiences or some solidarity initiatives.

Apparently the application is designed for all those people who do not do any physical activity, since the number of diseases derived from this situation such as obesity and diabetes is increasing. That is why sweatcoin (sweat=sudor, coin=currency) has started with an initiative that is not bad at all, since in such a short time it was launched on the market and already has more than 100 million active users, who are encouraged to to walk in exchange for some gifts.

How to make money with Sweatcoin?

Each step taken becomes a type of currency that can be exchanged for sporting goods, experiences or a personal project. Although also, the money collected can be exchanged with another person who also has the application.

To start generating money it is necessary to download the apps of sweatcoin to then create a profile in which you will have to activate the tool to start counting your steps, where the maximum limit is 10,000 steps, which is equivalent to 9.5 cryptocurrencies.

The reward that can bring you apps of sweatcoin, it depends on what each person wants to have since it can be from an article to an experience, so it is important to note that the application download is free and can be done through the cell phone or digital clocks that count steps. Meanwhile, another thing to consider is that the device must have GPS and be turned on during the walk so that the application correctly counts the steps.