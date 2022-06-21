How to beat imposter syndrome

If you’re a human being, chances are you’ve felt like an impostor at some point. As adults, as professionals, as women and especially as women who develop their professional career in the technology sector.

Women make up just 16% of high-tech employment in the US and just 10% of executive positions, study finds Quantifying Gender Gap of Entellus.

I’ve heard variations of the impostor question over and over since I worked my way up to my first leadership position. My preferred answer for women wondering how overcome imposter syndrome it is: “use your voice”.

One of my favorite movies, As Good As It Gets (Better… impossible), sums it up best when, out of sheer exasperation, Greg Kinnear’s character tells Jack Nicholson’s, “The best thing you’ve got going for you is your willingness to humiliate yourself.”

I’m certainly not suggesting you purposely embarrass yourself in front of a room full of co-workers, but yes. I encourage you to take risks, to speak up and to give your opinion when you are not asked.

Go ahead and ask that question you think everyone else already knows the answer to. In small conversations and in large meetings I remember this quote, even more so in moments when doubts assail me and – let’s be honest, ladies – that’s most of the time.

You might be wondering: why bother? It is true that going unnoticed can be comforting. If you do the bare minimum required by your role, you can continue to receive those payments. Taking no chances can be a sure way to avoid failure. It’s also a good way to make sure nothing extraordinary happens.

If you want to make a difference As you climb the corporate ladder, make yourself heard It can backfire at times, but I guarantee it will be beneficial most of the time..

This is what I have learned by working my way through difficult situations. Maybe sharing it will help you avoid some of those scratches.

you are qualified

Many women I have met are drowning in anxiety about the qualifications they believe they lack in comparison to their male peers or peers in general. I’ve helped recruit people for enough years to know that Hiring managers consistently value aptitude over subject matter experience.

Remember that smart, experienced professionals looked at you, saw your potential, thought you would add value, and hired you. They knew what they were doing, which means you know it too. Or, at least, you will learn.

No one executes perfectly from the start, and if they did, they’d be prepared for what’s next. You are expected to grow in your current role and will (or should be) given the space to do so.

Confidence is partly an illusion

How many times have you felt nervous, but pretended to be calm and collected?

Many. We often find ourselves surrounded by colleagues who seem self-confident and exchange opinions while we feel like a frightened observer trying not to get caught up in the crossing of words. Let’s not fool ourselves.

They have their own doubts and I guarantee you that if you have a question someone else in the room is thinking the same thing. Be you who speaks. Over time, you will find that you feel more comfortable and you will have become a go-to team member.

‘I do!’

You’re in another meeting and an action item comes up along with the inevitable question: Who’s going to take care of it?

Well you.

It may be a topic you have little knowledge about. You may be intimidated to even look at it. Anyway, volunteer. Nothing increases your self-confidence more than taking on new challenges and succeeding..

Learning on the go increases your experience. When you’re stumped, you have all your colleagues to turn to and communicate increases your visibility. In the end, you will have replaced the impostor syndrome with experience, knowledge and trust.

note the difference

I have yet to work in a company that does everything perfectly. This seems like a negative, but you can turn it into a positive for yourself if you find the gaps in the processes and tools and improvements.

Don’t wait for someone to ask you to investigate a problem; take the initiative. Keep your eyes open for ways to optimize existing methodologies or create new ones. Think of a solution and propose it. You’ll impress leaders, help your peers, and further reduce your own imposter syndrome.