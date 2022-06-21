How to beat imposter syndrome

If you’re a human being, chances are you’ve felt like an impostor at some point. As adults, as professionals, as women and especially as women who develop their professional career in the technology sector.

Women make up just 16% of high-tech employment in the US and just 10% of executive positions, study finds Quantifying Gender Gap of Entellus.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker