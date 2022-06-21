he was the first to mark Cristiano Ronaldo in Italy

Reading time: 2 minutes

Benevento – 12 August 2018 is not an ordinary date for Riccardo Capellini, the first market hit of Benevento. That day was a Villar Perosa for the traditional family friendly of the Juventus. He had his eyes on him because the coach of the Juve PrimaveraFrancis Baldinientrusted him with the task of marking Cristiano Ronaldomaking his absolute debut in black and white.

It was a complex afternoon but also an opportunity for growth. The match ended 5-0 for the men’s Merry and in spite of himself, he also entered the scorer’s table Capellini because of the own goal that earned him the momentary 2-0. The pyrotechnic attack formed by Dybala, Ronaldo And Douglas Costa literally drove the young rear guard mad Spring, but Capellini however he managed to redeem himself on a personal level by saving on the line by denying a great heel goal CR7.

Born as a footballing midfielder, the 22 years old Cremonese arrived at the Juventus in 2015 from the grigiorosso nursery. After a season with Bellucci played in midfield, mainly as a Methodist, it was really Baldini to pull him back on the defense line by sewing his current robe on him. After the experience in the Primavera tournament, the first chance among the professionals arrives in Pistoia in the 2019/20 season, where he collects 17 appearances.

Always in Lega Probut with theUnder 23 bianconera, was the protagonist two years ago at Lamberto’s court Zauli (24 appearances), before the foreign parenthesis at Mirandes (Spanish second division) where he collected 25 tokens between the league and Copa del Rey. Now back in Italyfor his first time in the south, in the footsteps of another former Juventus player, Alessandro Wantwith whom he shared some stages of the Turin journey.