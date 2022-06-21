HBO Max: “Dumbledore” & “Grindelwald” and other irresistible love-hate relationships to watch

“Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets” It is available at no additional cost in the catalog of hbo max and reveals the contentious relationship between the wizards “Albus Dumbledoree” (Jude Law) and “Gellert Grindelwald” (Mads Mikkelsen).

This third film in the “Fantastic Beasts” saga shows the public the dilemma of the future director of “Hogwarts”, whose opponent is the wizard for whom he feels affection and with whom he hides a romantic past. Both extremely powerful, but with conflicting perspectives and ideals, “Dumbledore” and “Grindelwald” are limited by their connection and thus seek reinforcements to face off.

Like the characters in JK Rowling, in fiction there are other duos that seem to live on the thin line between love and hate. Check out some deliciously troubled relationships below to watch in different productions available on HBO Max.

“Maddy” & “Cassie” (EUPHORIA)

In the second season of this award-winning series Emmywhich has broken audience records, the characters of Alexa Demie and Sydney Sweeney star in some of the most iconic conflicts in pop culture today. Yes in the first season ‘Maddy’ and ‘Cassie’ they only fulfilled their role of bringing up the conflicts that the new generations are experiencing, in relation to sexuality, machismo and the abuse of social networks, in the second Both steal the limelight in powerful performances that reveal complex characters and relationships. where both can be interpreted as villains and victims.

“Lina” & “Elena” (THE WONDERFUL FRIEND)

Based on the novels of Elena Ferrantethis series follows “Elena Greco” and the most important friend of his life. The protagonist met Raffaella Cerullowho always called “Lilac”in his first year of elementary school, in 1950. Set in Naples, Italy, his story spanning over 60 years of their lives and exploring the mystery of “Lila”, “Elena’s” brilliant friend who, in a way, is also her worst enemy.

“Madeline” & “Bonnie” (BIG LITTLE LIES)

Based on the book of Liane Moriartythis winning production of eight Emmy Awards features a group of California mothers who see their seemingly perfect lives fall apart when they become embroiled in a murder investigation.

Among them are “Madeline”interpreted by Reese witherspoonY “bonnie”interpreted by Zoe Kravitz. In the first season it is possible to see the conflictive relationship of the two in a complex family context, but throughout the episodes a common traumatic experience gives way to a new feeling of complicity and friendship.

“Byron” & “Hazel” (MADE FOR LOVE)

Based on the novel by Alissa Nutting, this Max Original series is a story of modern love and divorce. The first season follows “Hazel Green” (Cristin Milioti)a woman on the run from a suffocating ten-year marriage to the tech billionaire “Byron Gogol” (Billy Magnussen)who is as smart as he is insufferable.

After discovering that her husband has implanted a chip in her brain, allowing him to monitor her and collect her “emotional data”, “Hazel” flees to her hometown. In the second season, “Hazel” returns to “Byron’s” high-tech palace, where “Gogol’s” ex-partner finds herself trapped by a revolutionary and dangerous new technology. Through these challenges, it is possible to see how love, which initially grew out of a seemingly harmonious marriage, can eventually give way to empathy and understanding.

