Happy birthday to Lana del Rey, she turns 37 today

Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, better known as Lana del Rey, turns 37 this Tuesday, June 21. The singer, originally from New York, United States, was born in 1985.

Self-styled “the Gangster Nancy Sinatra”, she is for many a diva of “baroque pop”, reminiscent of golden times, and the “Frankenstein of indie” for others. The name of Lana del Rey comes from the cross between the actress Lana Turner and the Ford del Rey car.

Before being Lana del Rey, she had other names, such as Lizzy Grant, May Jailer, Lana del Ray, or Sparkle Jump Rope Queen among others.

Lana del Rey became known for her ballad Video Games, in 2011, and six months later she released her debut album born to die, in January 2012, with ballads influenced by hip-hop, today she has become a female representative of the alternative genre.

its simple Summertime Sadness placed it on the Billboard Hot 100 and the album sold 3 million 400 thousand copies worldwide becoming the fifth best-selling album of that year. Lana del Rey is not only a singer, she is also an American songwriter, model, and producer.

But the story behind this album portrays her stay at the Kent School boarding school in Connecticut, where she was sent by her father at the age of 15 due to the alcoholism problems she suffered from and about what she said in an interview with GQ magazine in 2012 that “I drank a lot back then. He drank daily. I drank alone.”

Del Rey confessed that “a large part of Born To Die It’s about that time.

“I told myself, ‘I’m screwed. Totally fucked’. It was like having a dark side, exciting, but winning more and more,” she added.

During his musical career he has had some collaborations with different artists such as Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus with the theme Don’t Call Me Angel of the movie Charlie’s Angelsas well as the simple Young and Beautiful (2013) which became the title song of the film The Great Gatsby. Also, in 2017 she collaborated with The Weeknd in the song lust for life.

His most recent album, called Blue Banisterswas released on October 22, 2021, with a total of 15 songs.

“I guess you could say that this album is about how it was, what happened and how it is now,” the artist posted on her Facebook account.

With information from EFE.