Guatemalan dresses the best mariachis in the US

A Guatemalan stands out in the United States for dressing the most important mariachis in California and the world.

Jorge Tello is a benchmark when it comes to the costume worn by Mexican musicians.

Jorge Anibal Tello Tunches fell in love with this emblematic musical genre of Mexico and has dressed stars like Carlos Santana, Keanu Reeves, Anthony Quinn and the family of Jorge Negrete.

His tailor shop is located in front of the “Plaza Mariachi” in Boyle Heights, The Angels, and has been open for 40 years, its history was highlighted by the program “At home with Telemundo“, hosted by Honduran Ana Jurka and Carlos Adyan.

These are some of their costumes. (Photo: The House of Mariachi)

George known as “Teacher“, is highly sought after by great celebrities who have interpreted the genre, it is also frequently called to make costumes for movies.

His pieces were seen in “A Chihuahua in Beverly Hills 3“, “A walk in the clouds” and did a special job for the Day of the Dead in a special celebration commemorating the animated film “Coco”.

“Many years ago I visited Chiapas and watched the mariachis play and said: ‘one day I’m going to make those clothes,’ they gave me the opportunity to start a business and run it, it was called charro artand I started as a worker,” he told Telemundo about his introduction to the trade, his business is called “The Mariachi House”.

(Photo: the house of the mariachi)

“From a very young age my father watched films by Pedro Infante, Jorge Negrete and I began to see suits, and it got into my mind: ‘I’m going to do that when I grow up,'” he said in an interview with the site Sounds of CA.

When questioned about not being Mexican but from Guatemala, he explained between laughs: “The father of Peter Fernandez‘you are the most Mexican Guatemalan'”.

Jorge Tello elaborates detailed costumes that have become famous throughout the world. (Photo: Los Angeles Times)

About your relationship with Carlos Santana and how he began to work with him, he said: “He is a person who is very dedicated, we had the pleasure of making him two jackets (jumpers) that he premiered in Russia and another in Germany about 30 years ago, there are people who come from Italy and Spain for my work”.

(Photo: Los Angeles Times)

A lavish mariachi outfit made by Tello It can cost up to 4 thousand dollars (Q30 thousand 800), some contain Swarovski crystals, with accessories of different skins such as snakes, the buttons can be gold and silver, depending on the client’s taste, even the costumes of the artists that are found in the streets of the famous American city, they are also made by the Guatemalan, who has become the icon of this clothing.

Jorge is even sought after by musicians from Mexico, Central and South America.

With information from Telemundo.