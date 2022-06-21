Gonzalo Ramírez reveals the reasons that kept him away from “Good morning everyone” for a month – Publimetro Chile

By Rodrigo Mejias

After his return to the animation of the morning “Good morning everyone”, Gonzalo Ramirez He gave the reasons that kept him off screen for a month, pointing out that he felt a very high stress that made him go away for a while and take refuge in his house to “reconnect” and “turn the page”, he confessed in an interview with LUN.

The journalist returned to animation on Monday, surprising with a renewed look and was compared to the actor Vin Diesel, His companions told him in a tone of affection.

