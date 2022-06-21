Gonzalo Ramírez reveals the reasons that kept him away from “Good morning everyone” for a month – Publimetro Chile

After his return to the animation of the morning “Good morning everyone”, Gonzalo Ramirez He gave the reasons that kept him off screen for a month, pointing out that he felt a very high stress that made him go away for a while and take refuge in his house to “reconnect” and “turn the page”, he confessed in an interview with LUN.

The journalist returned to animation on Monday, surprising with a renewed look and was compared to the actor Vin Diesel, His companions told him in a tone of affection.

“It was something very explosive. I felt very strong stress, I imagine it was things that accumulated. There has been a lot of pressure, which, well, everyone has and has had, ”he started, telling her.

It was on May 18, when Ramírez told on his social networks that he would be away for a while.

“I tell you this way that I will be absent for a while from the morning on medical recommendation (…) It is very important for me to communicate it, since I respect the television audience a lot. I thank those who like my work and follow me, and of course my team. A hug”, He wrote without giving more information about his state of health.

Now, more than 30 days later, he announced what the reasons were and how he took advantage of the time off television.

“I disproportionately turned the work on the functioning of my head. I think I did it unintentionally, automatically, and that must happen to many, ”she pointed out.

In addition, he added that one day he felt bad, so he thought it was time to stop and asked for medical help, disconnecting from the news and social networks.

“(Only) I read the news headlines once a day, to know if something important had happened and not be so off the hook.”

“I took the peel”

The rest time, the animator said, served him to share with his family and dedicate himself to domestic work, which he had abandoned for his work on TVN.

“I made a greenhouse in my house, a farm, I pruned all the trees in my house, I fixed all the bad keys in the house, I made all the pending pieces”says the journalist.

Regarding the change of look, he did it the first day off TV, assuming that he was going bald.